Watch how Official Starter celebrated his birthday with Makola market women

It was all smiles for the founder of the Happy Town Project, Ernest Raja Nettey, alias Official Starter, as he celebrated his birthday at the Makola market with his team of market women.



The festive event, which took place on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, was organised by the traders, who took the opportunity to express their deep appreciation and affection for the man who has significantly contributed to their rise to fame.



In a series of videos shared on Official Starter's TikTok handle, the women prepared a feast of fufu and soup loaded with meat and fish, sharing the meal with Official Starter and the entire DWP Academy crew, who were also there to help celebrate his birthday.



Aside from the food and dance, the DWP Academy management presented Official Starter and his executive assistant Nokoslim, who coincidentally share the same birthday, with envelopes of undisclosed cash sums.



The highlight of the party was the moment two traders lifted the talented dancer, parading him through the market amidst cheers and applause.



The presentation of a cake and gifts added to the merriment, eliciting smiles from all those present.



Social media users were touched by the video, with many commenting on the traders' wonderful gesture in celebrating Official Starter.



