Watch how Amerado's 'Kweku Ananse' hit song was played as Akufo-Addo stormed Independence Day celebration grounds

Popular Ghanaian rapper Amerado had his hit song “Kweku Ananse” banging as the official entrance song of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 67th Independence Day Anniversary.



The event is being celebrated at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on March 6, 2024, with a national parade under the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



The president, who was expected to speak at the event, arrived at the parade grounds at 10:45 am with an entourage of cars flanked by bodyguards and security personnel in ceremonial regalia.



But what stood out was the song being played.



Viewers at home could hear “Kweku Anase,” the hit song released by Kumasi-born rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, aka Amerado, being played as the president was driven onto the grounds.



The highly relatable and inspiring song, which speaks of resilience in the face of adversity, has dominated streaming platforms, securing the top spot on multiple charts and amassing over 1 billion views from a staggering one million videos on TikTok.



The song's infectious rhythm and touching lyrics have made it a favourite among music enthusiasts, showcasing Amerado's exceptional talent and creativity.



Amerado took it a step further by releasing a remix featuring Fameye, fanning the flame of its infectious vibe.



Meanwhile, the Independence Day parade, which is expected to be graced by high-profile personalities, including the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, as the Special Guest of Honour, will feature 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups, all set to participate in the activities.



Prez. Akuffo Addo made his entry to 6th March parade with @Amerado_Burner ‘s Kwaku Ananse jam ???????????????? heeerrrrr !! Senior man pic.twitter.com/uzi0hk0K7T — STREET IS WATCHING ON YOUTUBE (@djsliming) March 6, 2024

