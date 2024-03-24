Watch as Wiyaala delivers electrifying performance at closing ceremony of 13th African Games

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 March 2024

The 13th African Games drew to a close with a vibrant closing ceremony at the University of Ghana sports stadium, featuring a stunning performance by Ghanaian artiste, Wiyaala.



Noella Wiyaala, also known as the Lioness of Africa, took the stage with her dynamic presence and delivered an electric performance that blended Afro-pop, rock, and traditional African music.



Her energetic renditions of hits like ‘Rock My Body’, ‘Tinambanyi’ and ‘Make Me Dance’ had the audience on their feet, celebrating the spirit of the games.



Wiyaala's performance, adorned in colourful attire, was a fitting homage to the dedication of the athletes and the unifying power of music, bringing the games to a memorable end.



Also at the show was Reggae and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, who energised the audience with a thrilling performance of his hit songs. His captivating stage presence and popular tracks like ‘Top Skanka’ and ‘Ololo’ deeply engaged fans of all generations.



