Watch as Kwame Despite, other members of East Legon Executive Fitness Club display their dancing skills

The annual thanksgiving service of the East Legon Executive Fitness Cub was filled with trills and excitement as members gathered to appreciate the lord for his protection of their lives.



During the occasion, the owner of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite took the opportunity to display his dancing skills to glorify God for his mercies upon his life.



Other prominent personalities including Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Piesie Esther, NPP parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Samuel Owusu Amankwaa and others were present to grace the occasion.



Osei Kwame Despite’s dance moves were met with mixed reactions from some individuals on social media while some hailed him for appreciating God despite his wealth, others were amazed by his dancing skills.



The East Legon Executive Fitness Club is an association consisting of wealthy and affluent individuals in society who have come together to contribute to the betterment of society.



