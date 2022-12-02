Watch as Becca, husband 'brew' love in a 'pot'

Entertainment of Friday, 2 December 2022

Ghanaian female musician Becca and her husband, Dr Daniel Oluwa Tobi Sanni, have given netizens something to talk about with their public display of affection.



In a video shared on Instagram by blogger, Flavour Tipz, the couple were spotted at an undisclosed location that looked like a lounge with music playing in the background.



The ‘African Woman’ artiste recorded herself resting her head on her husband's shoulder while clad in a beautiful black sleeveless dress with simple nude makeup.



Dr. Sanni seeing his wife in a comfortable position with her head on his shoulder, planted kisses on her head, while he smiled and looked into the camera on them.



The couple engaged in a soft but sweet conversation.



Becca asked Dr. Sanni if she was stressing him for putting a camera on them and also placing her head on his shoulder.



“Baby, baby, am I stressing you,” she asked and he responded saying, “No you are not. The stress is good for me.”



Blushing Becca couldn't help but giggle with her camera still held up while she watched Dr Sanni stroke his beard and watch her with admiration.





