Watch as Ajagurajah displays his dancing skills in public

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has been spotted at an event displaying his dancing skills to the glory of God.



He was standing in the midst of people who were believed to be his church members and other individuals with his cars parked around the area and the audience watching him with keen interest.



Ajagurajah was dancing to the tune of one of his religious songs that talked about his title as a ‘chop bar’ pastor and what his church practices entail.



In a video shared on Ajagurajah’s Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, the clergyman was wearing a shirt with a trouser and his symbolic chain around his neck.



It is not known what triggered Bishop Kwame Asiamah to exhibit his dancing skills which he rarely does in such circumstances however, he seemed excited in doing so.



Ajagurajah happens to be one of the most famous pastors in Ghana due to his outspoken nature and how he tackles concerning issues.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



