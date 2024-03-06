Watch Wendy Shay's visit to KK Kabobo, pays GH¢10K to support his medical bills

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Ruff Town Records signee Wendy Shay has donated an amount of GH¢10,000 to support the medical treatment of legendary highlife musician KK Kabobo.



In a video shared by UTV on social media, the songstress, during her visit to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where KK Kabobo is receiving treatment for a liver condition, said she was moved to support him after learning of his plight.



She emphasised that her support was also a means of honouring the legend for his role in paving the way for the current generation of musicians including her.



“I heard the news on the net and your story touched my heart. As a musician myself, looking at what you have done for the industry we appreciate it because it is legends like you who paved the way for us to enjoy.



"So, I am here today with my team with an amount of GH¢10,000 to support you,” she stated as she handed over the cash contained in an envelope to the legend.



According to KK Kabobo’s family, the Oseifuo hitmaker has been battling with a liver condition for some time now and has found it necessary to appeal for public support after spending a lot on his medical bills.



Meanwhile, some personalities, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have donated to support his treatment.





@wendyshaygh has paid a visit to ailing highlife legend KK Kabobo at the hospital and contributed Ghc10,000 in cash to assist him.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/VE4EIlUaZ9 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 5, 2024

