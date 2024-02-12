You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 12Article 1916369

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Watch Strongman share very intimate moment with family on social media

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Strongman Strongman

Rapper Strongman has shared a video of himself spending quality time with his parents.

The rapper is seen playing a game of cards with his father while his mother cheers them on.

The rapper and his family are in a very joyful mood, according to the video he shared via X.

In recent times, the rapper, who usually shares a little about his family, seems to be taking his followers into an intimate realm.

Strongman is one of Ghana’s new school rap leads in the music game and has a number of records to his name.

Watch Video video below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment