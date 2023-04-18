Watch Slut Boy Billy and his all-female crew blow things up on 'Killer'

Music of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Track one of Slut Boy Billy’s debut EP, “Mineral Rock EP” titled “Killer” displays Slut Boy Billy’s talent and vision in a series of bright cinematic scenes which offers a thrilling ride into his world of a fictional killer alter ego. It is another manifestation of his code: living life on your own terms, laid over what is a certified badass tune.



Directed by Prymo Pryme, the video has a fun and cinematic quality. It follows the rapper and his all-female crew into the woods, driven by the hard-hitting sound production of Chensee Beatz. Things take a familiar turn from there, in line with tropes from other gang-themed rap content out there, albeit with a sense of comic-book villainy and demented.



Slut Boy Billy portrays himself as a charismatic “Killer” who seemingly enjoys causing chaos and destruction. If that reminds you of the Joker, you'd be excited to see the crop top-rocking and gun-toting Rapper cosplay as one of the most iconic comic book villains of all time as he walks away from the crime scene unfazed.



Born Billy Affou, Slut Boy Billy is an Americanized-Italian-Ghanaian rapper with an unconventional style that is entertaining and intriguing. Raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where he developed his passion for emo-punk rap. Last month, his debut EP, “Mineral Rock EP” finally made its way to fans, offering two songs: “Killer” and “My Life Like a Movie” that has since drawn more interest to his bold and rebellious attitude.



'Killer' premiered on Base One TV as an exclusive and is available to watch on YouTube.



