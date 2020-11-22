Entertainment of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Watch Shatta Wale’s full performance at 2020 Ghana DJ Awards

play videoDancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale treated audience to a spectacular performance at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards held on Saturday, November 21, in Accra.



The atmosphere was charged as the crowd sang along back-to-back hits performed by the dancehall artiste.



Climaxing his performance, Shatta paused to advise stakeholders to rally their support behind Ghanaian DJ’s.



This according to him is because Ghanaian disc jockeys have contributed immensely towards the development of talents in the country.



“I just want to say a big thank you to all Ghanaian DJs. They have helped to contribute a lot to our success. Ghanaian artists are starting to have connections with DJs in the country and it is a good sign. Let’s work hard so we can push the map of Ghana high,” he stated.



Launched in 2012, the Ghana DJ Awards seeks to reward and celebrate Radio, Event, Artiste, Video, Mobile, and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their prospective fields.



The award ceremony which was hosted by Ghanaian DJ and radio presenter, Andy Dosty witnessed performances from Shatta Wale, DopeNation, Bosom P-Yung, Teflon Flexx, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay and others.



Below are the full list of winners at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards



ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky



CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Wallpaper



EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Pho



VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph



BEST INTERNATONAL GHANAIAN DJ

DJ Fiifi (UK)



MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga



RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR,

Papabills



SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

Master Que



MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Cil



DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Mic Smith & All-Stars – Juju









GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

KOK – Live FM



REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR

King Lagazee



DJ SONG OF THE YEAR

Oofets? – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright



BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN)

DJ Big N (Nigeria)



STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ 3 Points



MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr. Shark



FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Akel



MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Sarkcess



YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch



DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vacation



CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Aroma





