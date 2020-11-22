You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 11 22Article 1115317

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Shatta Wale’s full performance at 2020 Ghana DJ Awards

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale play videoDancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale treated audience to a spectacular performance at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards held on Saturday, November 21, in Accra.

The atmosphere was charged as the crowd sang along back-to-back hits performed by the dancehall artiste.

Climaxing his performance, Shatta paused to advise stakeholders to rally their support behind Ghanaian DJ’s.

This according to him is because Ghanaian disc jockeys have contributed immensely towards the development of talents in the country.

“I just want to say a big thank you to all Ghanaian DJs. They have helped to contribute a lot to our success. Ghanaian artists are starting to have connections with DJs in the country and it is a good sign. Let’s work hard so we can push the map of Ghana high,” he stated.

Launched in 2012, the Ghana DJ Awards seeks to reward and celebrate Radio, Event, Artiste, Video, Mobile, and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their prospective fields.

The award ceremony which was hosted by Ghanaian DJ and radio presenter, Andy Dosty witnessed performances from Shatta Wale, DopeNation, Bosom P-Yung, Teflon Flexx, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay and others.

Below are the full list of winners at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky

CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Wallpaper

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Pho

VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Xpliph

BEST INTERNATONAL GHANAIAN DJ
DJ Fiifi (UK)

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga

RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR,
Papabills

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR
Master Que

MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Cil

DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
DJ Mic Smith & All-Stars – Juju




GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
KOK – Live FM

REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR
King Lagazee

DJ SONG OF THE YEAR
Oofets? – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN)
DJ Big N (Nigeria)

STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ 3 Points

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR
Mr. Shark

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Akel

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
Abeiku Sarkcess

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Switch

DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vacation

CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Aroma

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter