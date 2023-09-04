Watch Shatta Wale display his dancing skills at a party

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2023

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been spotted exhibiting his dancing skills during the launch of Patoranking’s Fire album in Accra.



The event took place on Monday, September 4, 2023, and saw the attendance of various artists and celebrities across the country.



Some of the renowned personalities present at the event include artiste manager Bulldog, popular musician Mr. Drew, and broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah among others.



The video shared by entertainment blogger, Nkonkonsa, on his Instagram page on September 4, 2023, showed Shatta Wale standing on the same platform with Patoranking dancing to one of his favorite songs.



Shatta Wale was left to showcase his dancing skills to the audience who seemed enthused by the dancehall artist and applauded him afterward.





