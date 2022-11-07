You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 07Article 1657991

Entertainment of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Piesie Esther’s grand entry at her 20th anniversary concert

Piesie Esther captured on stage during her 25th anniversary concert play videoPiesie Esther captured on stage during her 25th anniversary concert

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Piesie Esther, put up a spectacular grand entry at her 25th-anniversary concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 6th, 2022.

In a stage performance that depicted her transition from a struggling peasant into a successful woman, the ‘Waye Me Yie’ hitmaker caught the attention of the audience from the word go.

Piesie Esther arrived on stage dressed like a slave farmer with a basket in hand and while on stage, she lamented about her struggles to some of her peers dressed in similar costumes, even as she prayed to God for a change in her life.

She recited fervent prayers and in what looked like God’s visitation upon her life, her entire costume changed into a beautiful white gown.

Obviously thrilled by such a performance, patrons gave her a resounding applause and cheers.

The likes of the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare; Rev. Owusu Bempah, Ernest Opoku Jnr., Obaapa Christy, Roselyn Ngissah, and many other celebrities were present to show support to the Gospel singer.

Watch the video below:



