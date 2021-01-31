Entertainment of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

Watch Pappy Kojo’s voiceover of Akuapem Poloo's Silhouette Challenge

play videoRapper, Pappy Kojo

The new challenge that has become the talk of town is the Silhouette Challenge.



It has turned TikTok and Twitter to the official digital and modern-day red light district.



If today is the first time you’re hearing about the #silhouettechallenge, then you need to check it out for a quick crash course.



Moving on, a lot of people have joined the challenge and one person who is feeling left out is Akuapem Poloo.



She shared a video telling all of her fans that she has seen people get freaky and that very soon she will be releasing her own “Still Hot” challenge.



Apparently, the actress couldn’t pronounce correctly, “silhouette”



Her video was funny and Pappy Kojo turned it into one of those TikTok voiceover videos.



