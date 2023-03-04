Watch Otumfuo's arrival for the inauguration of new Kumasi Central Mosque

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was in attendance Friday, March 3, 2023; when the newly reconstructed Kumasi Central Mosque was inaugurated.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, handed over the facility whose expansion he financed, to the Mosque's committee after it was commissioned on Friday amidst excitement.



The commissioning ceremony was graced by the Asantehene along with the national Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and a host of distinguished dignitaries including Ministers, MPs, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, regional Imams, Zongo Chiefs, as well as top Muslim and Christian clerics.



The arrival of the Asantehene to the grounds in a video shared by Manyhia-owned Opensuo TV showed the respected chief moving from his palace to the venue with a fleet of cars amid police escort.



He is in his usual flashy black saloon vehicle with the flag of the Ashanti State and upon arrival at the venue is met by his royal retinue as well as some of the other invited guests at the premises.



The mosque was officially commissioned by the Vice President, the Chief Imam and the Asantehene in time for Jummah (Friday congregational) prayers.



In no time after it was opened to the public, the 7000-capacity mosque was filled to capacity with several others praying outside.



As the excited people entered the mosque, some were seen shedding tears of joy in excitement and admiration of the sheer beauty of the mosque.



Watch the arrival of Otumfuo at the premises below:



Relevant portion starts from 14:20 seconds onwards







Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Bawumia said he undertook the project "to the glory of Allah ", and expressed gratitude to God for giving him the strength and the will to be able to complete it single-handedly.



"I am really grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me the vision, guidance and commitment to be able to undertake this massive project. I was touched by the Almighty Allah when I visited the mosque in 2020 and realised that it needed urgent attention."



Dr. Bawumia noted that the Kumasi Central Mosque, as one of the oldest mosques in the country, represents the vision of "our forefathers" and expressed his delight at the transformation of the mosque into a modern edifice, befitting the status of Kumasi as a renowned city.



