Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia's entry into Westminister Abbey for Charles III coronation

The Asantehene and his wife were part of royal guests invited for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, which event took place a week ago on May 6.



The elaborate ceremony was attended by people from across the world, from royals, political leaders, religious leaders and other allies of the British throne.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia scored praise on social media for their full display of tradition when they wore colourful Kente themed attires to the event.



In a 17-second video sighted by GhanaWeb, the moment the Asantehene and his wife entered the Westminister Abbey, venue of the coronation, was captured.



The Asantehene nods to the Archbishop of Canterbury who is standing at one side of the main gate before he walks in with Lady Julia.



Right behind them are a number of Arab guests who also nob and make their way into the venue.



The Otumfuo arrived in the UK on May 5 and was received in a private meeting by King Charles.



He also celebrated his birthday later after the coronation and also attended an event at Oxford university to honour former president John Agyekum Kufuor.



Otumfuo is expected back home today, May 13.



