Watch Mobeatz BangR’s new video for ‘Time’

play videoMobeatz BangR's 'Time' single is taken from his recently released EP 'BangR Diaries'

Mobeatz BangR is back with a new visual to his latest song titled 'Time'. The single is taken from his recently released EP ''BangR Diaries''. 'Time' is a song that speaks on his love always being available for his special woman, as he sings ''anytime of the day, night time sef, I go dey''.



Self-directed, the video captures Mobeatz performing against a white background. Dressed in a dapper red (the colour of love) suit, Mobeatz delivers a smooth performance.



The Chicago-based act, is poised to be the next big thing in the Afro-sphere and his innate ability to forge authentic African rhythms from ground up is unmatched. Accordingly, he’s had a big influence on almost every song we love on radio today, giving rise to a host of undeniable club bangers and hits, such as the multiple award-winning hit by VVIP in 2016, ‘Skolom’, to name a few.



Ever since his rise to fame, MoBeatz BangR has been actively delivering top-shelf records with some of Ghana’s finest: ‘100%’ by M.anifest and ‘Talk to Me’ by Stonebwoy featuring Kranium, being a few of such in recent years. "BangR Diaries” adds to the above and is an audio thrill blessed with great replay value.



Watch 'Time' by Mobeatz BangR below:





