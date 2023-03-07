Watch Mercy Asiedu's impressive march at @66th Independence Day

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Ghanaian actress and queen mother Mercy Asiedu stole the show during Ghana's 66th Independence Day parade by leading a team of women in a march.



The Kumawood actress was seen in a viral TikTok video wearing a smock dress and brown leather boots, with her hair styled in traditional African plaits.



Asiedu, who is also the founder of Mesduah Production, led her team of women in matching past the crowds, holding a banner that displayed her production company's name.



The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising her for her regal appearance and leadership.



Although the location of the march was not specified in the video, it is believed to have taken place in Kumasi, where the previous Independence Day celebrations were held.



As Ghana celebrated its 66th Independence Day, Asiedu's appearance was a reminder of the strength and resilience of Ghanaian women, who continue to make strides in various fields, including entertainment.







