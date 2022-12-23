Watch Lasmid move the crowd at Mozama Disco

Entertainment of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lasmid has witnessed a good year with his viral hit song 'Friday,' a favourite of music lovers in Ghana and parts of the African continent.



The young musician performed at Black Sherif's Mozama Disco concert on December 21 along with other surprise artistes.



The crowd jammed along as the singer took over the microphone to perform. Lasmid performed 'Friday Night' and 'Atele'.



As expected, the packed crowd couldn't help but sing and dance to the good music.



Gyakie, La Meme Gang, Sarkodie, Darkua, Asaaka Boys, Bosom P Yung, and other popular Ghanaian artistes performed at the inaugural Mozama Disco.



