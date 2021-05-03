Watch Kwaw Kese’s new video for ‘1MAD’

Music of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Multiple-award-winning artist, Kwaw Kese fires up yet another one, sharing visuals of his most recent single ‘1MAD’ featuring Ball J.



Directed by Creative House, ‘1MAD’ is accompanied by a striking set of visuals in the directive vein of Isaac Obuobi, who takes fans for a spin in the streets of Bronx/Brooklyn, New York.



The 3-minute video portrays Kwaw Kese’s routine through the cityscape, relaying cameos of the city’s hustle and bustle as he links his squad, in time for Ball J’s time with the camera.



There’s a nice interplay between saturated and desaturated colors, delivering an experience that’s punchy and cinema-grade, amid the directors’ savvy choice for slow-motion shots and close-ups.



Kwaw Kese has his spirits up like always too, smashing through the Ball J instrumental in his hearty lyrics, style and infectious demeanor.



Watch the video for ‘1MAD’ and share.



