Watch Kwame Despite's 'grand' arrival at his sister-in-law's funeral

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CEO of Despite Group of companies, Kwame Osei Despite showed up for the funeral of his late sister-in-law, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko in grand style.



Also known as Sister Kate Boakye, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko was survived by four children including Henry Osei Akoto, the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the NDC in the Oforikrom Constituency.



The funeral took place on Saturday, November 11 at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Atonsu-Agogo in Kumai.



Friends family and well-wishers thronged the venue to pay their last respects to the deceased, who was aged 70 at the time of her passing.



In the video in GhanaWeb's possession, Osei Kwame Despite, who is the younger brother to the deceased’s husband, was clad in the traditional black with African print embroidery and could be seen alighting from a blue Mercedes Benz G Wagon before being escorted to the funeral grounds.



ID/MA



