Entertainment of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: zionfelix.net

Watch: Dr Grace Boadu’s mother in uncontrollable tears as her daughter is laid in state

Dr. Grace Boadu died on January 29, 2024 play videoDr. Grace Boadu died on January 29, 2024

The CEO of GraceGift Herbal Clinic, Dr Grace Boadu, was laid in state on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Family, friends and sympathizers have gathered at the deceased’s hometown, Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region, to bid farewell to her.

The mother of Dr. Grace Boadu shed uncontrollable tears in a video captured by Zionfelix.net.

Wearing a white cloth, the mother of the deceased could not hold back her tears as her daughter was laid in state.

Dr. Grace Boadu died on January 29, 2024.

The demise of Dr. Boadu shocked a lot of people in Ghana and others across the world.

Watch the video below:

