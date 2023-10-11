Watch Black Sherif's acceptance speech at BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: nydjlive.com

Ghanaian music superstar Black Sherif is the proud recipient of the Best International Flow award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.



The musician beat competition from other greats from around the world including AKA (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major RD (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).



In his acceptance speech, Black Sherif who has had an astronomical growth with his career since setting out some four years ago has revealed he saw himself winning the award in his sleep.



He also revealed how his resilience has brought him far and threw an invitation to all present to visit their roots, Africa, where they are kings and queens.



“I saw this in my sleep every night. I started making music four years ago in a small city in Ghana called Konongo Zongo and there was no way nobody was going to convince me that I wouldn’t be here, that my music was not going blow. Thank you very much, BET…Remember you are kings and queens back home, welcome back home.”



Taped from Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, October 3, this year’s show paid homage to 50 years of Hip Hop with a non-stop party. Tip “T.I.” Harris, Nelly, City Girls, Fabolous, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Tyrese, Chingy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Holiday, D-Nice, and Technician the DJ joined previously announced performers.



This year’s nomination marked the second time Black Sherif had been nominated in the category.



