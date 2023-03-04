You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 04Article 1724951

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Asamoah Gyan's multi-million dollar car collection

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

The former Black Stars player is a known lover of flashy cars play videoThe former Black Stars player is a known lover of flashy cars

As one of Ghana's best scorers in history, Asamoah Gyan drives some of the fanciest cars you could ever see.

At a point, when the former Black Stars captain signed his mega-deal with Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, the Ghanaian star was earning £227,000 per week, which made him wealthy to afford.

Just like many football stars, Gyan has a taste for sweet wheels, and that is evident in the collection of cars he owns.

Among Gyan's collection of multi-million dollar cars is the immaculate Rolls Royce, which is the preferred choice of wealthy British men.

The striker's gold Rolls-Royce Phantom was first spotted in 2015 during his spell at United Arab Emirates outfit Al-Ain. At the time, the car was worth a reported $402 000

Gyan's Roll Royce, originally white, was converted to a glowing gold colour that is pleasing to the eye. These days he only drives it to big events.

The former Sunderland striker also owns a Range Rover Sport, which is one of the cars he loves to roll in on regular days.

He also owns a customized Mercedes-Benz bus stuffed with purple velvet seats, gold trim, a bar, and three 42-inch LED televisions. The luxurious bus only moves when Gyan is in the midst of his crew.

Asamoah Gyan's fleet of cars includes a Dodge Challenger, a Land Cruiser, a Hummer, and an Escalade, among many others.

Watch video below



JNA/ES

Newsleading news icon

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

Not enough to talk, march, eat in the name of Independence Day celebration - Sophia Akuffo

Sportsleading sports icon

Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton loses his father

Businessleading business icon

John Dramani Mahama

Group of collapsed banks and financial institutions support Mahama’s bid

Africaleading africa news icon

President Bayo Albert Asaolu and President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigerians in Ghana congratulate president-elect Tinubu, call for peace and unity

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Author, William Ansah

Determinants of product value of a brand - Does marketing play a role?