Watch Akufo-Addo's dance moves as Samini sings at popular Kwahu nightclub

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cooling off at an event held in the Eastern Region has hit the internet.



In the video, the president is seen dancing to tunes by Samini at Rock City at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.



In the company of his security and team members, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is captured showing off his usual dance skills.



The hotel is a popular holiday destination during Easter, and the president has visited the facility many times over the years.



Reports available to GhanaWeb indicate that the hotel belongs to Minister of Agriculture Bryan Acheampong.



