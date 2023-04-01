Watch Akrobeto's hilarious delivery of names of Man City, Liverpool players

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Akwasi Boadi, alias Akrobeto was in his usual element on UTV, Friday night of March 31, 2023 during his comedy show, The Real News.



As has become a tradition, he delivered a rundown on major leagues across Europe with the international break having ended.



He specifically delivered a lineup of players for the Manchester City versus Liverpool clash which will take place at the Etihad Stadium on April 1.



The fixture pitting second place Man City and sixth place Liverpool is a topliner for the week considering the impact it could have on the league title.



Arsenal are currently leading City with five points with ten games to the end of the season.



Akrobeto on #RealNews: Manchester City Line-Up against Liverpool at the Etihad #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/PMI4TZ7ZVS — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 31, 2023