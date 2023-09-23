Watch Afia Schwarzenegger spray money at MohBad’s candlelight vigil

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality cum socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has been captured in a video, spraying money at the candlelight vigil night for the late Nigerian singer, MohBad which took place on Friday, September 22, 2023.



The late Nigerian singer met his untimely death on September 12, 2023, after suffering from a short illness. He was survived by his wife and a baby boy.



The death of the young Nigerian singer raised a lot of speculations as his fans and other people have stated that his death was untimely thus, someone had a hand in his death.



As a result of this, a candlelight vigil dubbed #Justice for MohBad was organized in respect of him in Nigeria and Ghana.



In Ghana, the vigil was held at NK Shisha Office which saw the attendance of some Ghanaians including Afia Schwarzenegger.



In a video shared by Nkonkonsa on Instagram, the socialite was seen spraying money at the #Justice for Mohbad candlelight vigil.



Dancing to Mohbad’s song, ‘Feel Good’, Afia Schwarzenegger in her energetic mood was seen spraying money on a picture of MohBad, which was displayed at the event center.



Her twins were also spotted at the scene.



Watch the video below:





ED/BB