Was she in the midst of the threesome? – Michy responds to Aisha Modi’s allegations

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah popularly known as ‘Michy’ has finally responded to claims that she once had a threesome with Shatta Wale and Hajia4real.



A few weeks ago, Michy was accused by Aisha Modi of participating in a threesome with Hajia4real and her ex-boyfriend, Shatta Wale, when the Stonebwoy fanatic engaged in an altercation with the SM4Lyf boss and a fan of his.



The accusations were raised after Shatta recorded a 41-munites video clip raining insults on Aisha for accusing him of having sexual relations with his cousin.



But touching on the issue, Michy has denied any of such claims adding that Aisha Modi only based her allegations on hearsays and not facts.



Stressing further, she asked if Aisha Modi was present while the threesome act was happening considering her supposed principle that she proclaims what she sees.



“Sometimes you don’t have to speak. God has a way of making people confess their sins. Was she in the midst of the threesome? Did she join to make it a foursome? She wasn’t a witness to anything. She was talking based on some rumours she heard elsewhere. Sometimes the things I hear or see online about myself amaze me. For her to have so much courage to talk about something sensitive while she didn’t even witness it is sad. What did I do wrong?” she told Nana Ama Mcbrown during UTV’s United Showbiz.



Prior to Michy’s response, Hajia4real, who was also labelled a partner in the threesome act denied knowledge of any of such an act.



The entrepreneur and socialite emphatically stated on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ that she has never come across Aisha Modi in her life.



“Me personally, I don’t know the woman and I’ve never met her anywhere. So I was very shocked by the way she was mentioning my name as if she knew me. I was really surprised. And I’m sure Shatta wasn’t too happy about all she had to say about him and Shatta is quick-tempered. So at that point, he was so mad.” She earlier stated.



