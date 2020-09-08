Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: StarTimes Ghana

WarnerMedia’s TNT, tailor-made for African fans, launch on StarTimes this September

TNT will be launched on StarTimes this month

Leading media and Entertainment Company, WarnerMedia, is expanding its entertainment offering in English speaking sub-Saharan Africa countries by introducing its Hollywood blockbuster channel, TNT, to the international digital TV operator, StarTimes.



As the 15th of September, StarTimes subscribers in 30+ countries including Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia will be able to enjoy an action-driven, pulse-raising slate of movies, mixed with romantic gems and hilarious comedy, alongside original TNT productions, aimed at keeping its African audiences glued to their screens!



WarnerMedia has a long-standing relationship with StarTimes in French-speaking African regions distributing Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Boing, WarnerTV, CNN and TCM Cinéma across the continent, and is already distributing TOONAMI, the go-to destination for action and animation movie enthusiasts of all ages, through the first-ever deal with StarTimes in English speaking Africa. This new TNT deal will further diversify its channel offering giving StarTimes’ viewers access to the high-quality blockbuster movie channel tailored for African viewers.



The launch of TNT on StarTimes demonstrates the channel’s unremitting commitment to deliver premium content to African families, making top family entertainment accessible to more customers across sub-Saharan Africa.



As part of the September launch, TNT has an exciting line-up of never-before-seen titles with the premiere of its latest TNT Original Movie, Human Capital; a Fan Month block dedicated to the best titles of Denzel Washington (Remember the Titans, Déjà vu, The Hurricane and Fallen); and the reoccurring Film Fight stunt, where in September, an original movie will be faced against one of its sequels, every Friday evening, in a double feature, bringing up sagas such as The Transporter, National Treasure, Karate Kid, and Free Willy.



TNT will be available on StarTimes’ DTT Basic Bouquet (channel 047 and 214 in Uganda), and Smart Bouquet on DTH (channel 186), offering the best action, thrills, comedy, original movies and more!





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.