Wanlov details how he controls his emotions when provoked, when others are treated less

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Wanlov the Kubolor has stated that he is not easily provoked when someone tries to disrupt his peace, but he becomes enraged when others are made to feel inferior.



During an interview with GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment, he explained that he often prioritizes other people's emotions over his own because he is adept at resolving conflicts.



"If someone comes in here and tries to bother or destabilize my emotions, or whatever, or try to just be an idiot, I will just chill till I find my way out.



"I am not into that. But if they are bothering someone else, I will become defensive quicker, like, what is this? What are you doing? Leave the person alone,” he said.



Wanlov recounted a specific incident in which he felt compelled to defend a friend who was being unfairly treated by security personnel at an event.



"I once had to fight a security team in Osu because I was going backstage to an event with a friend who wanted to see Panji Anoff, who was with Gyedu Blay Ambolley and a few other people.



"I saw the security and told them that I was with this person and we were going backstage, and they said I was not going to let them come backstage because they could be armed robbers. I was like, this is somebody I know, and why am I bringing an armed robber backstage?" he added.



According to Wanlov, the security team refused to listen to reason and threatened to use force if he didn't back down.



"The security said he doesn't care and that if I don't move from there, he is going to push all of us away, and that thing made me lose my mind," he said. "I did a few things. It was rough; let's just say that,” he shared.



Despite this incident, Wanlov emphasized that he generally tries to avoid confrontations and remains calm in the face of provocations.



However, when he sees someone he cares about being mistreated or picked on, he is quick to act.



"When people I'm with are being picked on, I just feel like it's so unnecessary," he said, "I react faster than when it's directed at me."



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch Moans & Cuddles below:











ADA/BB