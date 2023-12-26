You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 26Article 1904438

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: Boga Ali Hashim

WMA 2023: Fameye crowned Artiste of the Year Award

Ghanaian muscian, Fameye Ghanaian muscian, Fameye

Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has been crowned the Artist of the Year at the just ended Western Music Awards 2023.

The 7th Edition of Western Music Awards, took place on December 24, 2023 at the Kingstel Hotel in Apolo, Takoradi.

The celebration which honoured creative arts contributors from the Western and Western North Regions and was sponsored by Medimafo Herbal Center, took place at the Kingstel Hotel in Apolo, Takoradi.

The seventh edition featured 30 categories, with the prestigious Artiste of the Year as the flagship award. Among the highly anticipated categories was the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a creative arts professional with over 15 years of significant contributions to the industry.

The chosen venue for this edition of WMA, Kingstel Hotel, provided an opportunity to enhance the overall experience for patrons with exciting side attractions before the red carpet and main event.

With the tagline 'This is Music,' the awards ceremony was broadcasted on various social media platforms, including “Western Music Awards Ghana” on Facebook and YouTube, as well as affiliate media stations.

Below is the full list of winners at the The 7th Edition of Western Music Awards (WMA23):


Artiste of the year [Western Music Awards]

KDM

Lasmid

Fameye - WINNER

Ayesem

Aya RamzyB

Kweysi Swat

Afropop Song of the year [WMA23]

Neffgee - Ovadoze

Alee - Araba

Jeriboy - Faya - WINNER

Ayesem - Julie

Snow B - You

Debby Sway - Correct

Fameye - Thank You

Amoako Belo – Run ft. TJDJ

Album/EP of the year [WMA23]

Fameye – Songs of Peter - WINNER

Nyame B – Exodus Tape

Jasorn Niew – Gozzy Lotto

Wallarz - 18th June in The 90s

Brass Band of the year [WMA23]

Bossplay Band

Evergreen Band

Rhythm 360 Band

Blue Scouts Band

Nothing Late Band - WINNER

Blogger/Promoter of the year

Kofi Annan GH

Eric Ekow Smith

Naacy

Kofi Ansah

Eazim

Halmblog - WINNER

Collaboration of the year [WMA23]

Reign Godz - Talk That Talk Ft Free Willi

Bobo Dada Bee - Celebrate Ft Quamina MP - WINNER

Phynex - Highlife Ft Kweysi Swat

Aya RamzyB - Back Fire Ft Keche Global

Scowachez N.A - Kasapreko Ft Minizta (West Side Gang)

Tray Zee - No Pressure Ft Kofi Kinaata & Quamina MP

Entertainment Show of the year

Hypeman Ferggy - Y Entertainment Podium (Yfm) - WINNER

Waibe YB - Showbiz Extra (Owass Fm)

Macall Mensah - Compound House (Beach Fm)

Ato Kwamina D'Gem - Connect Entertainment Review (Connect Fm)

Gospel Artiste of the year [WMA 2023]

KDM - WINNER

Emelia Baidoo

Morris Makafui

Vincent Nyarko

Gospel Song of the year

Vincent Nyarko - Life

Morris Makafui - It is God

Georgia & Georgette - W’ayeyie

Emelia Baidoo - Mehwefo

Corbina Saah - Nyaminli Ndwomi - WINNER

Group of the year [Western Music Awards]

Anlo Soldiers

Westside Gang - WINNER

FnF (Flava n Fugeez)

Highlife Artiste of the year

Snow B

Fameye - WINNER

Naf Kassi

Kweysi Swat

Enaal Tribes

Highlife Song of the year [WMA 2023]

Snow B - Sobolo

Naf Kassi - Yesi Yesi

Sally M – Makoma

Kweysi Swat - 80’s Love - WINNER

Joey Slym - Who Go Love

Afezi Perry – Don’t Complain

Hip-Hop Artiste of the year [WMA 2023]

Reign Godz

Slim Drumz

Semenhyia

Aziz Havoc - WINNER

Hip-Hop Song of the year

Bobo Bada Bee - Bossu

Semenhyia - Party

Yaw Lucaz - Stressed Up

Hyndu - Bad Injection

Slim Drumz - Yaacross Won Ft Magnom - WINNER

Reign Godz – Talk That Talk ft. Free Willi

Hiplife Artiste of the year

Yaw Lucaz

Carbon IG

Aya RamzyB

Black Metal

Bobo Dada Bee - WINNER

Hiplife Song of the year

Linkup Daddy - Real Bad Song

Lasmid - Friday Night

Yaw Lucaz - Sosick

Jeriboy - Obiaa

Bobo Dada Bee - Celebrate Ft Quamina MP - WINNER

Aya RamzyB - Back Fire Ft Keche

Tray Zee - No Pressure Ft Kofi Kinaata & Quamina MP

Instrumentalist of the year

Saxopaa

Terry String - WINNER

Corbina Saah

Gilbert Amoah

New Artiste of the year

Jeriboy

Phynex

Sally M - WINNER

Joey Slym

Biz Starna

Fiifi Lattex

Debby Sway

Linkup Daddy

Emelia Baidoo

Feelingboy Khalipha

Popular Ghanaian Song of the year

Lasmid - Friday Night - WINNER

Shatta Wale - On God

Black Sherif - Kweku the Traveler

Kelvnboy - Down Flat

KidiBlessed - Movado

Black Sherif - Second Sermon (rmx) ft. Burna Boy

Sarkodie - Countryside Ft Black Sherif

Camido - Sugar Cane Ft Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo

Popular Regional Song of the year

Kweysi Swat-Oh Obibini

Quesi Ghana-Struggles

Vincent Nyarko-Life

Snow B - You

Fameye - Thank you

Lasmid - Friday Night

Afezi Perry - Don’t Complain

Bobo Dada Bee - Celebrate Ft Quamina MP - WINNER

Kojo Wadosty - The Feeling Ft Kofi Kinaata

Aya RamzyB - Back Fire Ft Keche

Producer of the year

DDT

Willis Beatz - WINNER

Jake on the Beatz

Still VybezNeBeatz

Radio DJ of the year

DJ Cuebeatz – Y FM

DJ Storm - Beach FM - WINNER

DJ Obey - Best FM

DJ Wasty Kay - Ahoto FM

DJ Cash - Skyy Power FM

DJ Sparklyn - New Day FM

Rapper of the year

Bobo Dada Bee – Bossu

Semenhyia – SickMuzikbar

Yaw Lucaz - Stressed Up - WINNER

Wallarz - Capa

Hyndu - Bad Injection

Reggae Dancehall artiste of the year

Jahwise

Neffgee

Miskall

Nyame B

Betterdays Gad - WINNER

Reggae Dancehall song of the year

Jahwise - Muntashi

Kweysi Swat - Oh Obibini - WINNER

Betterdays Gad - Turn Up

Amoako Belo - Bless Me ft. Neffgee

Miskall - Praise Jah ft. Jah Jah Bwoy

Songwriter of the Year [Western Music Awards]

Ayesem – Julie - WINNER

Jeriboy - Obiaa

Kweysi Swat - Oh Obibini

Quesi Ghana - Struggles

Fameye - Thank You

Hyndu - Okukuseku

Urban Gospel song of the year

Morris Makafui-It is God

Ps. Justice Opare - Increase - WINNER

Min. Esaw-All Power ft. Emma Asiman

Unsung (SHS Talents)

Oliver Nimo - St. John’s School

Heridity - Bompeh Senior High Technical School

Omar X - Takoradi Technical Institute - WINNER

Christabel - Adiembra Senior High School

Ohema - Ahantaman Girls Senior High School

Video of the year [Western Music Awards]

Bobo Dada Bee - Bossu

Evidens - Real Love

Quesi Ghana - Struggles

Ayesem - Julie - WINNER

Reskew - Leggo

Linkup Daddy - Real Bad Song

Westside Gang - Fair Exchange

Fameye - Thank You

Slim Drumz - Diabolo Ft Nazir & Various

Western Diaspora of the year

Itzneeded GH - Wish Me Good

FnF (Fava n Fugeez) - Sika - WINNER

