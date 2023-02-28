WKHKYD: Actors to gather at National Theatre for a production on March 11

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PB Entertainment, the producers of stage plays ‘Love is Politics’ and ‘Man in the Dark’ will on March 11, 2023, perform another titled WKHKYD. This will be executed in collaboration with Cartel Multimedia.



The play is about a wealthy man with a happy family and an outstanding career who is threatened by an affair from the past. His only hope of redemption is the legal system.



The romantic stage comedy which will be staged at 4 pm and 8 pm features Clemento Suarez, Bismark the Joke, Lawyer Nti, Luis Lamis, NGO, Dr. So, Majoy, Pearl Korkor Darkey, Beverly Afaglo, Jeneral Ntatia, Lawyer Amekudzi and a host of other prolific actors.



WKHKYD is an abbreviation of ‘Wo ko ho ko ye den?’, a Twi phrase that trended on social media after a man was captured in a video clip saying it in a manner that appeared captivating to viewers. It is translated into the English language as ‘what did you go there for?’



On February 12, the US Embassy, for instance, warned of fraudsters who claim to offer quick visas to travelers. In a Twitter reaction by the Embassy in Ghana, they admonished the general public to go through the right channels when seeking for visas to avoid being duped.



Considering the popularity the term enjoyed, coupled with the track record of the production house, anticipations are high for the play titled WKHKYD.