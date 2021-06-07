W/R Centre for National Culture to be ready June next year – Tourism Minister

Entertainment of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Minister for Tourism, Creative Art and Culture Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has said that the Western Regional Centre for National Culture shall be completed by June 2022.



Responding to questions and concerns at a stakeholders meeting while on a tour of the Western Region on Friday, June 4, the Minister assured the gathering that within one year, the Centre for National Culture will be done.



“The Culture Centre, I want to assure you, within one year, it will be done. Within one year, it will be done, Insha Allahu,” he assured.



Mr Awal, who was appointed in the 2nd term of the Akufo-Addo-led government is on a two-day working visit to the Western Region to gather firsthand information on the pressing needs of the sector.