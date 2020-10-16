Music of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: james k. attaglo wilson, contributor

W.A.M Awards: Ras Minano wins Reggae song of the year

Ghanaian musician, Ras Ekow Minano

Ghanaian musician, Ras Ekow Minano and his Afro-centric group Hope of Africa Band have won the reggae song of the year at the 2020 W.A.M Awards with their renowned track, 'Africa Oseeyeii'.



Africa Oseeyeii emerged victorious in a category which included Jambo Hello by Tosi Brooks, Tired by Russ Gustaffe, as well as Stay Indoors by Russel Thomas.



Africa Oseeyeii, an Afrobeat/Reggae track was released in May 2020, on the album ‘Real Rasta’ which had tracks like My Love, Root Reggae, Back to Africa, amongst others. The track has been making lots of waves on most digital music platforms since its release.



Born in Accra, Ghana, Ras Minano is a gifted drummer, percussionist, singer, and songwriter who has been able to capture the hearts and minds of Afrobeat/Reggae lovers through music.



The Adelaide [South Australia] based band – Hope of Africa is an Afro-Reggae music group which aims at raising the hopes of people, especially Africans in the diaspora.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.