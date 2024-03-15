Vybz Kartel's murder conviction overturned by UK's Privy Council

Entertainment of Friday, 15 March 2024

In a landmark decision, the UK's Privy Council has overturned the murder conviction of Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer.



The ruling also affects his three co-defendants, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John.



The Privy Council found that the conviction was compromised due to juror misconduct, specifically allegations of attempted bribery during the 2014 trial.



Kartel, who has been in prison since 2011, was convicted for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, a case that became one of Jamaica's longest trials.



Despite Williams' body not being found, Kartel was sentenced to life imprisonment, which was later reduced to 32-and-a-half years.



However, the Privy Council's decision does not immediately free Kartel; it remits the case to Jamaica's Court of Appeal to decide on a potential retrial.



Kartel's attorney, Isat Buchanan, views the ruling as a significant victory but acknowledges that further legal proceedings are necessary.



Kartel's son, Adidja Jaheim Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz, remains hopeful for his father's health and eventual release, thanking fans for their support.



Kartel, a prominent figure in the music industry, is known for hits like "Clarks" and "Summer Time" and has collaborated with international artists such as Jay-Z and Rihanna.



He also pioneered as the first dancehall artist to have his own reality TV show, "Teacha's Pet."



