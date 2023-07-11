You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 11Article 1802261

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: GNA

Vudumane thrills crowd at Davido's Timeless Tour in Chicago

Afropiano star, Vudumane

Ghana's Afropiano star, Vudumane, made a historical debut at Davido's "Timeless" world tour in Chicago last Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Vudumane, who is among the artistes selected to perform on the "Timeless" tour, thrilled the thousands present at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois, with a spectacular musical performance.

The "Odo Wuo" hitmaker performed some of his hit songs, including "Oh No" and "I'm On My Way," just to mention a few, to the delight of the audience.

Vudumane's performance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the night, with the crowd singing and dancing along to his melodies.

Vudumane, who is a versatile artist, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in African music, including Zlatan and Davido, among others.

He is billed to perform at the next "Timeless" tour dates in Canada, Boston, and Atlanta on July 13th, 15th, and 18th, respectively.

Fans of both King Vudumane and Davido are sure to be in for some thrilling nights.

