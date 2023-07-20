Vudumane 'recruits' Davido, Selasi on newly released EP 'Identity'

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: James Koranteng, Contributor

Ghanaian Afropiano star Vudumane has released a six-track Extended Play (EP) masterpiece featuring global Afrobeat star Davido.



King Vudumane on this newly curated masterpiece cements his stature as gem of Afropiano, as he shows his versatility in Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Hip-Hop.



The EP opens with a love tune titled ''Joy'' with some brilliant sound mix and heartwarming lyrics from the music sensation.



The second track on the EP, is an Ampiano jam titled ''Kele'' features Ghanaian artiste and producer Selasi, who delivers some scintillating lyrics which lights up the vibe on the song with Vudumane delivering some ear-catching romantic vibes.



The third track, titled Botos," is another party jam, but the fourth track, Somebody," could be a potential global hitmaking tune with Nigerian Afrobeats Star Davido dazzling on it with his sublime chorus.



The fifth and sixth tracks on the EP are a blend of Afro-beats and Amapiano sounds, as Vudumane goes on a solo musical journey reflecting on some life issues in tracks titled "Oh No" and "On My Way."



Vudumane has been in the music industry for over a decade and has churned out back-to-back hit songs, receiving numerous musical accolades.



The EP is available across various streaming platforms.