Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Xperience concert in Ho draws thousands to witness electrifying performances

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Xperience Concert in Ho, held on April 15, 2023, has proved to be an electrifying event that drew thousands of music lovers out of their homes to come and witness a night of spectacular performances.



The event, which featured some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music, was hosted by media personality, Chrystal Kwame-Aryee and comedian Foster Romanus.



One of the highlights of the night was the performance by Stonebwoy, who has become a household name in the Ghanaian music industry.



The crowd went wild as he took the stage and delivered an unforgettable performance that had everyone dancing and singing along to his hit songs.



Other notable performances included those by Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Medikal, Camidoh, Wendy Shay, and the Unsung Acts nominated for this year's VGMA awards.



Each artiste brought their unique style and energy to the stage, captivating the audience and leaving them wanting more.



The crowd was particularly excited about Stonebwoy's performance, and many fans had been looking forward to seeing him perform live for weeks.



The energy in the arena was electric as he performed hits such as "Nominate," "Putuu," and "Activate."



It was not just Stonebwoy who had the crowd on their feet, but other artists such as Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Medikal, Camidoh, and Wendy Shay also delivered outstanding performances that left the crowd screaming for more.



The Unsung Acts also impressed the crowd, and their talent was undeniable.



