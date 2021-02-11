Music of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Vocal goddess Mz Anda starts the year with an amazing tune titled ‘Maybe’

play videoMz Anda, Singer

Vocal goddess Mz Anda starts the year with an amazing tune titled ‘Maybe’; Produced by Sei.



The UTSH Music LLC act pours her heart out on this particular project professing her love to her dear one.



This comes out as perfect timing as February is the month of love and Valentine’s day is just a few days away. The songstress rides herself of her vocal ability and that is certainly what she roves on this new tune.



Mz Anda defines her style as dynamic afro-soul and has the capability of doing awesome things in any genre she finds herself. She also has a strong passion for live music and believes herself to be more of a performer than a recording artist.



This year certainly going to be a good year as She promises to wow music lovers with back-to-back hits to steal her way into their hearts.



