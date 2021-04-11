Visually impaired student flawlessly raps Sarkodie & Medikal’s songs

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

The Glad foundation on Friday, April 9, 2021, donated several items to the Akropong School for the Blind as part of it’s core mandate to help the vulnerable in society.



The headmistress who received the items on behalf of the school expressed their appreciation and gratitude to Glad Foundation and pleaded with the general public and government to come to their aid by providing them with a Pick-Up vehicle to help them in minimize the challenges they go through.



It was also a sight to behold as the students of the Akropong School for the Blind also thanked the Glad foundation for their thoughtful and kind gesture.



Some students displayed immense talent to indeed prove disability is not inability.



One male student of the school displayed flawlessly his rap and singing talent as he rapped back to back tracks of Sarkodie and Medical and followed it up with his own rap to the admiration of the many who were present at the school.



Watch video below:



