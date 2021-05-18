You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 18Article 1264627

Vision Concert: Jayana joins Joe Mettle, MOG, others to honour Archbishop Duncan-Williams

Singer Jayana play videoSinger Jayana

Ghanaian gospel artiste Jayana left congregants asking for more as her spiritually uplifting ministration touched the hearts of many at the Action Chapel International.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana ministered together with gospel acts, Joe Mettle, MOG, Irene amongst others at the Vision Concert in honour of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams who celebrated his birthday on May 12.

A worship and praise night described by many as a spirit-filled encounter with God and the most attended gospel event to celebrate Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the presiding archbishop, and general overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry.

Jayana's contemporary music style is fast defining her distinct in the gospel industry.

Watch video below:

