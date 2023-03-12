Viral ‘Who Is Your Guy’ song was released in Ghana – Spyro’s publicist

Music of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Publicist for Nigerian singer ‘Spyro’, Senanu Damilola Wemakor, popularly known as Dhamie has revealed that the viral ‘Who is your guy’ song was released in Ghana.



According to the music promoter, Spyro flew to Ghana late last year for a media tour. He noted that on the night of his arrival, the singer decided to drop the song that has now become everyone’s favourite.



Barely three weeks after, the song became a global hit. Dhamie took to his official Twitter page to make the revelation as he announced the release of a remix to the song with Africa’s Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage.



Dhamie wrote: "Spyro’s hit song ‘Who is your guy?’ was released in Ghana late last year & I’m glad to have led the media tour & promotion Barely 3 wks after it became the biggest song in the world with over 1m videos on Tiktok.”



According to Dhamie, “It is no news that Nigerian musicians visit Ghana to promote their songs because the impact Ghana has on Nigerian music cannot be over-emphasized.



‘Who is your guy’ quickly became the most-used on video sharing platform TikTok with over one million remakes and rose to top the list of most shazamed songs and Apple’s Top 10 music chart in five African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Gamboa. etc.



‘Who is your guy’ is currently the most shazamed song in Ghana and is no.3 on Apple Music Top 100 Ghana chart.



Spyro released his monster-hit song in Ghana, in December last year and just four weeks after has become the biggest song on the continent.





