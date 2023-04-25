Vin Diesel mentions Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ as his favourite song presently

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: trunewsreport.com

Legendary Hollywood star, Vin Diesel has revealed his current favorite song. In a recent interview, the American actor declared Rema’s Calm Down as his favourite song currently.



Vin Diesel revealed that his 8-year-old daughter convinced him to like the song.



The Fast & Furious star said, “I have to say this, my daughter, Pauline, who is 8 years old, runs around the house going ‘Calm down, calm down, calm down!’



Rema set a new record in March 2023 when the remix of his hit song “Calm Down” with American artist Selena Gomez reached its highest point at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.



Wizkid’s record for “Essence” was toppled by the remix of “Calm Down,” which is currently the highest-charting Nigerian song on the chart.



On the Billboard Hot 100, Justin Bieber and Tems’ remix of “Essence” peaked at No. 10. On August 25, 2023, he released a remix that broke a number of milestones, including the one for the first African song to chart in the top 10 of the US Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.



Since its release, the song has received over 900 million streams globally.