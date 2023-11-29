Vim Lady warns of escalating tensions as Otumfuo and Dormaahene engage in public dispute

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Controversial media personality, Afia Pokua popularly known as Vim Lady has chided Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for engaging in a chieftaincy spat in the public domain.



According to her, the actions of the two prominent chiefs indulging in a public feud over chieftaincy supremacy in the country are uncalled for hence, they should put an end to it to avoid the issue generating a conflict.



She noted that the country is already dealing with chieftaincy issues such as the Nkonya-Alavanyo conflict that has lasted for quite some time with efforts to resolve the case proven futile.



Speaking on the Egyasogyaso political show on Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Vim Lady stated that the spat between Dormaahene and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II could lead to a fully blown war and urged them to halt the unnecessary public banter.



“The way things are going in Ghana with chieftaincy issues is worrying. Already we have politicized our traditional chieftaincy and it has affected its reputation. It [Otumfuo and Dormaahene feud] has now turned into a full-blown tribal difference, and it is dangerous. It's because of these issues that some nations are at war so, if we want it to be that way then we should allow it to fester," she said.



“What some people are doing on social media is so disgusting. Already we have Nkonya-Alavanyo conflict issues going on. As we speak, there are security forces guarding the place. It started in 1923 till date and the dispute has not been resolved yet,” Vim Lady added.



Dormaahene’s claims that there is no king in Ghana sparked a controversy, with people chiding him for underestimating the supremacy of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



During the Berekumhene’s funeral recently, Dormaahene was barred from attending the funeral by the Sunyani High Court after refusing to report to the funeral a day before Otumfuo’s arrival.



It remains to be seen whether the feud will be resolved soon or it will continue to fester which could have negative implications on the country.







