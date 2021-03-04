Entertainment of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Video of singer Adina undergoing surgery to get rid of fibroids surfaces online

play videoSinger Adina Thembe has performed a successful fibroids surgery

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Adina Thembi has successfully undergone surgery to get rid of some fibroids.



Fibroids are basically non-cancerous growths in the uterus that can develop during a woman’s childbearing years.



Taking to her Instagram page, Adina shared a short video of the day she arrived at the Tema Women’s Hospital to undergo the surgery.



In the same video, the “Why’ crooner in the same video also gave her followers online a glimpse of how the surgery was successfully carried out.



Sharing the touching video, Adina thanked the surgeons, doctors, and hospital staff for how they made the surgery a relaxed one for her.



“Exactly two weeks ago today I checked into Tema Women’s Hospital to undergo surgery to have Fibroids removed. A HUGE thanks to the surgeons, doctors and hospital staff for making the process more relaxed than I thought it would be! Grateful for a successful procedure and an ongoing smooth road to recovery. Happy to be able to share my story,” she captioned the video.



