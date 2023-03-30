Video of a pastor revealing a death prophecy about the 'Edochie family' resurfaces

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Following the death of actor, Yul Edochie’s first son, Kambilichukwu, Nigerians have dug up an old video of a prophet predicting his death.



The prophet identified as Prophet Samuel, the founder of Prophet Samuel King Ministries had predicted the death of Yul’s son in January.



In the resurfaced video, the prophet could be heard urging his church members to pray for Edochie’s family as he can see death lurking around them.



Though the prophet didn’t mention Yul Edochie’s son, he hinted at a member of the famous family being laid to rest.



“Pray for Nollywood stars and family, especially Pete Edochie’s family. The arrow of money is nearby”.



He reiterated, “Pray for the Nollywood stars especially The Pete Edochie family. The arrow of mourning is nearby”.



Prophet Samuel predicts Ifeanyi’s death



The prophet was also the one who predicted Ifeanyi’s death.



He revealed on his social page that he saw an arrow of death around the singer, especially his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.



“Pray for David Adeleke aka Davido..in a vision I saw 2022 with so many opportunities for him, reward and awards! This is the biggest year for him even until 2023! But let’s pray Against any arrow of death especially against his son! Any any close loved ones. God revealed this to me. That it will happen if prayers are not MADE. I see T and Y as a very significant clue to this prophecy as well.



