Video of a ‘macho man’ walking bare-chested on the street causes a stir online

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A well-built man who could be described as a bodybuilder has stormed the streets displaying his muscular skills to the general public.



At a place which looks like a market, the man is wearing a trouser which has the colour of a military uniform without wearing any attire on top as he walks on the street comfortably in an authoritative manner.



The people who were present at the place were enthused by his muscular body and gave him massive applause when he stood in the middle of the street exhibiting his muscular skills.



The video has caused a stir online with social media buzzing with mixed reactions.



Some netizens questioned his decision to take such actions in public, while others have been lauding him for such a display.



The identity of the individual is unknown, as is the exact location, although some of the people in the video were heard speaking Twi.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



