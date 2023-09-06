Video of Prince Kofi Amoabeng displaying vigorous dance moves melts hearts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

CEO of defunct UT Bank, Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has been captured in a viral video, exhibiting some beautiful dance moves.



Spotted in the company of actress cum media personality, Sika Osei, Mr. Amoabeng was vibing and grooving to an amapiano tune.



The 71-year-old was displaying some ‘leg work ‘and trendy dance moves in the said video that has caused a stir online.



This has drawn comments from netizens who have admired his activeness despite his old age.



Earlier, a viral video of Mr. Amoabeng and Sarkodie captured in a rigorous workout session went viral.



They were seen engaging in a series of intense workouts including heavy weight lifts.



It can be recalled that Mr. Amoabeng attributed his fit stature to a number of factors including a change in diet and giving up on fufu.



“You need to be a little disciplined. Now I’ve stopped eating fufu but a lot of people think I eat fufu. I’ve stopped eating fufu for the past six years. After I stopped eating fufu a lost a bit of weight and that’s how came they brought it that I am dying, that I’ve grown lean. But I was transforming myself,” he said.



Watch the video below:





