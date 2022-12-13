Video of Nana Ama Mcbrown buying used clothes at Kantamanto trends

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: ghpage.com

Ghanaian screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown, has once again proven that she’s down to earth and not a classist as compared to a majority of her colleagues in the showbiz industry.



In this video, the actress with a fortune at the bank is stopped by the traders at Kantamanto to buy some used clothes popularly known as ‘Broni waawu’.



The happy traders can be seen beaming with smiles as they gave her a variety of clothes to choose from.



McBrown, who always mingles with the poor, on the other hand, can be seen selecting her favourites among the many clothes which were given to her by second-hand clothing traders.



