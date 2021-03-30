Video of Kumerica rapper Jay Bhad receiving blow job leaks

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jay Bhad, a rapper well known for his affiliation to the Kumerica movement has leaked a video of himself receiving a blow job from an unidentified female adult.



The said incident happened on Monday, March 29, 2021 and has since sparked reactions from many social media users. It has eventually topped Twitter trends for hours.



The video clip which is less than ten seconds long captures the rapper with dreadlocks laying naked and enjoying the act from the female who could be seen in a black blouse with white stripes and braided pink hair.



Although it is unclear who filmed it, the frame opens with Jay Bhad's face and captures him with his upper teeth stuck on his lower lip before moving swiftly to capture how the unidentified female was rhythmically moving her head to satisfy his libido.



While the public expressed different views on the development, the rapper who appeared unperturbed took to Twitter and said "I only sex to release stress".



Jay Bhad featured on Yaw Tog's debut hit song 'Sore' as well as Kawabanga’s hit single 'Akatafo'. His debut 'Condemn' which features Cityboy, O'kenneth, Reggie, and Kwaku DMC has garnered over a million views on YouTube.





I only sex to release stress???? — Jay Bahd (@JayBahd1) March 29, 2021

Jay Bhad en career spoil be this. — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird (@Mr_Ceyram) March 29, 2021

Small hit Jay Bhad get!! Man want enter the porn industry all..???????????? Asakasins???? — Nungua Drizzy???? (@Nungua_Drizzy) March 29, 2021

It’s good Yaw tog didn’t join the asakaa boys imagine living in the same house with Jay bhad

Wo shi aaa na wo gye — Akrobeta???????? (@thegirlesi) March 29, 2021

Na Jay Bhad nu wabodam anaa aah,am very disappointed in Ama kundum paaa smh ????‍♂️ — Sb SENSES (@sensesramgh) March 29, 2021

Yaw Tog is aiming at Sarkodie

Jay Bhad is aiming at Johny Sins

We all have our priorities???????????? — Twilight????????????‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) March 29, 2021

Jay Bhad ankasa ano go blame am, somebody wey then He be akwashie boy for Santasi rydee He turn Ghana Jonny Sins???????? — Kumasi Mayor???? (@HenryKnight_) March 29, 2021

Jay Bhad sheda release this video for publicity lol.. if it backfires he go turn into another Wisa Greid. — Mr Prεssdεnt???????? (@Opresii) March 29, 2021

Me watching Jay Bhad’s video and remembering that my girlfriend has pink braids and told me she was going to see her Aunty at lakeside for the weekend: pic.twitter.com/lbaa3D7YWd — JUST SHERLOCK ???? (@Ntiamoah_Locked) March 29, 2021

The whole world ebe Jay Bhad wey no get problem. The music no faa onlyfans den pornhub dey. — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) March 29, 2021

Kwadwo Piano said he be Porn hub striker so I sure say Jay Bhad be demma Defender. Herhh Porn hub mu Lewondoski ne Sergio Ramos ???????? — YESU ???????? (@GhanaYesu_) March 29, 2021

“Jay Bhad’s has ended his career”

But your MCM Dey do proper porn pass this yet ein career no end????????????stfu — Mr Asabere ❤???????? (@AsabereRoland) March 29, 2021

When i grow up i want to be like Jay Bhad! Shine aaa Demon.. Y33gye ntire???????????????????????????????? — Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa1) March 29, 2021

Jay Bhad get onlyfans account?? Make I go subscribe now na Sista Derby enn onlyfans I subscribe koraa I regret. Real content is what Jay Bhad did. My GOAT???????? — Drip Nyame???????????? (@zwenis_) March 29, 2021