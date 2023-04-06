Video of Davido's sister praying for him before London concert causes stir online

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A video of Nigerian singer, Davido, being offered prayers by his elder sister Sharon Adeleke, has surfaced online amidst reactions.



Prior to the singer's performance in London, Sharon was seen in the video laying hands on the 'Jowo' hitmaker.



After the intensive prayers, they had some chit-chat and then gave each other a passionate hug.



Social media users are touched and others are seemingly impressed by Davido's elder sister assuming the 'motherly role'.



They have also patted Sharon on the back for always supporting her brother adding that their mother would be glad wherever she is.



Read the comments here:



nwunye_bigman1: "She has always been supportive"



josephorukpe: "This is exactly what my sister will do"



sabigirlfashion: "Prayer is the master key, has always been and will always be I'm happy he's got a sister like SHaron in his corner"



hydeeskitchen: "Big sis in the house always want the best for their junior ones Amin"



homeappliancesnaija: "That’s his mum on earth… love their bond…"



browngirlspecial: "Sister Sharon and praying for him"



sallykay_: "Me with my brother since I found My Jesus. Praying is the best. Speaking to your father and your best friend all in one."



